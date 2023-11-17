Northampton hub for businesses wins award for ‘fostering innovation’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire Council and the Vulcan Works centre management team were jointly presented with the Innovation Award for the innovative but sympathetic renovation of derelict council buildings to create an incubation space for startup businesses in the creative and digital industries – sectors that were identified in data as important, growing sectors in Northamptonshire.

The £14 million construction project was also a finalist in the Land and Development Award category, which recognises a construction project that has had a significant impact on the Northamptonshire community or economy.

Judges praised Vulcan Works, which opened in the Cultural Quarter area of Northampton in February.

Comedian Rob Beckett reiterated this when announcing Vulcan Works and West Northamptonshire Council as winners of the Innovation Award. He said: “The judges were blown away by what the winner has done to support both local businesses and the community. They have fostered innovation and at the same time proven they are very good at what they do.”

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “We were over the moon to win the Innovation Award against such stiff competition from other well-deserving innovators in the county. To be finalists in the Land and Development category too was just fantastic.

“The Innovation Award means a lot to us especially, as we are always looking for innovative ways to help new and growing businesses to flourish. The concept of Vulcan Works is a brave and bold one that has already had such an impact on our local business community and we have plans to do so much more.”

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, added: “I was delighted to see Vulcan Works win the Innovation Award at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.