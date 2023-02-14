Northampton housebuilder named ‘Construction Team of the Year’ in a national awards ceremony

A Northampton housebuilding team has been named ‘Construction Team of the Year’ in a national awards ceremony.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Kingsland Park, on Goodwood Avenue, was presented with the ‘Construction Team of the Year’ accolade at the housebuilder’s annual awards ceremony.

The coveted awards aim to showcase best practice, inspire site managers and recognise the housebuilder’s top performers.

Don Burley, Construction Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the South Midlands division, which continues the double NHBC success we saw last year. Each and every home built across our developments reflects the team’s expertise and determination to provide fantastic homes, and we're thrilled that their hard work has been recognised.

“The Construction Team of the Year award is a prestigious accolade that every Redrow division strives for. I am very proud to lead such a fantastic team of professionals who are all experts in their craft – I know everyone is looking forward to building on our success throughout 2023.”

