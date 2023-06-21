News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Northampton housebuilder creates new ‘Junior Head of Play’ role for all 7-14

From rock-climbing walls, tree ziplines, sand pits to stepping-stones, imagination can come to life for children when designing their dream play area. The competition is open to children across Northampton, between the ages of 7-14 years old, who live on any Redrow development, or who know someone who does.
By Sam BrownContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 2 min read

Children entering must have a passion for play and want to encourage fun amongst their friends, neighbours and the community. To enter, they should draw, sketch or design their dream play area.

The newly appointed child Play expert will work with the housebuilder to advise on their favourite play areas and equipment, delivering guidance directly from those who use open spaces. This will also help inform Redrow’s approach to community, belonging and placemaking for years to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chosen ‘Head of Play’ will be decided by a panel of experts including Kevin Parker, Group Masterplanning Director at Redrow, Tom Roberts, Head of Communications at Redrow and an external party.

Redrow is recruiting a Junior Head of PlayRedrow is recruiting a Junior Head of Play
Redrow is recruiting a Junior Head of Play
Most Popular

Once selected, the ‘Junior Head of Play’ will take part in a fun day of filming around their home development and be featured on Redrow’s social media channels visiting development and showcasing their dream play area. Longer-term, Redrow will take elements and inspiration for future play designs.

For all their hard work and the design of their dream play area, Redrow will reward the ‘Junior Head of Play’ and their family with a ‘three-figure salary’ prize of £500 Argos vouchers – which can be used towards play equipment, to help encourage a Better Way of Living.

Kevin Parker, Group Masterplanning Director at Redrow, who will be working with the Junior Head of Playmaking said: “At Redrow, we are excited to launch a nationwide competition looking for children to provide inspiration for our play areas. We want to hear directly from the people who use these outside spaces, so we can constantly improve and build welcoming play spaces for years to come.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For parents looking to put forward their child, email [email protected] with an image of the designed dream play area and a short biography including which Redrow development you live on. The closing deadline is midday on Friday 30th June.

Redrow is recruiting a Junior Head of PlayRedrow is recruiting a Junior Head of Play
Redrow is recruiting a Junior Head of Play
Related topics:NorthamptonArgos