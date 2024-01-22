Northampton hosts Female Founders Summit with Mary Portas as headline speaker

An event to empower more women to conquer and flourish in business will take place in Northampton this summer, with ‘Queen of Shops’ Mary Portas announced as the headline speaker.

The Female Founders Summit 2024 - organised by accredited master coach Lucienne Shakir in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council and a number of local businesswomen - will be hosted across various town centre venues on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th July.

Well known businesswoman, broadcaster, author and activist Mary Portas made her name during her BBC series Mary Queen of Shops, having previously worked with some of the biggest names in global retail.

As the co-chair of the Better Business Act, Mary now heads a coalition of businesses calling for a change in the law to ensure UK companies align their interests with those of wider society and the environment. She will be taking the stage at the Royal Theatre on the Saturday evening.

Northampton-based Lucienne, who has coached and supported hundreds of female founders all over the world to create brilliant businesses, said: “I am thrilled to be bringing the Female Founders Summit to my hometown for the first time, and to be welcoming such an inspiring and celebrated public figure to share her insight and experience as a successful businesswoman.

“We also have Emma Bridgewater and many more high-profile experts lined up to be announced soon, so I am not exaggerating when I say this will be a truly accessible, transformational and actionable live experience that will leave a lasting impact on those who attend.”

Female Founders Summit 2024 will include deep learning and masterclasses hosted at a number of venues within a stone’s throw of the cultural quarter over the weekend, including Royal Theatre, Delapré Abbey, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Northampton Film House, and Vulcan Works.

Topics of talks will cover the blueprint for generating a £1million reoccurring revenue, how to grow an online presence and personal brand without fear, and other interesting and useful themes relevant to being a female founder. With only one in five female-led businesses in the UK making the £1million revenue mark, and women experiencing less financial backing for their entrepreneurial ideas, Lucienne says the Female Founders Summit is needed.

“Female founders don’t have a home,” she added. “There are not many live events designed specifically for us that cater to our needs as female founders. No space that is set up for us to win, and no roster of experts that deliver powerful content based on their lived experience, especially for those who cannot afford coaching and support. The Female Founders Summit, now in its third year, aims to change that.”

Female Founders Summit is in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, and local female-led organisations: The Brady Creative, Goldings Communications and The Lewis Foundation.