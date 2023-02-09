Peter Lock from Northampton started working as a registered nurse at Three Shires Hospital in Northampton so he could spend more time with his son. Peter wanted to advance in his career and was aware that he could become a ward manager. However, he would need extra qualifications and training. Peter then discovered that an apprenticeship could help him earn and learn at the same time.

“It can be a daunting thing going back to school when you are older. However, the support I received from my colleagues and the hospital was fantastic. I was given a laptop as most of my learning had to be done at home, due to the pandemic, bit I was given a great deal of support”, Peter said.

Peter was enrolled onto an apprenticeship, run through Three Shires Hospital, which upon completion would give him a level 5 Leadership and Management qualification. As incredibly experienced healthcare professional, this was the final piece he needed to pursue a management role.

Peter Lock in his uniform at Three Shires Hospital.

The apprenticeship was not easy and with the pressures of working full-time on the frontline during the pandemic, Peter had to remain focused on his goal.

“I had to go home and then study and it felt nonstop. But it did heighten my self-discipline and time management. Once I had my routine sorted it became easier. Each day I would set myself a task to complete and I was surprised at how much I accomplished.”

Peter went onto explain, “You had to adjust not having face-to-face teaching and after a long day in the hospital it could be difficult at times to keep motivated. But I adapted and kept thinking about how great the opportunity was – that really motivated me to finish.”

In addition to the apprenticeship programme, Peter challenged himself to complete an ‘Advanced Life Support’ course at the same time. Commenting on the extra challenge, Peter said, “This course allowed me to connect with other employees across Circle’s hospitals and eventually I got to meet some. It was really rewarding meeting my peers and instructors.”

Peter completed his course in 2021 and said, “When I handed in my final assignment, I felt an enormous sense of accomplishment. I have put so much of what I leant into practice and I can see those skills making a difference every day. I would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone. It takes a lot of time and dedication, but it is certainly worth it.”

When asked what the course meant to him, Peter said, “The course gave me a confidence booster and shows me I can work under pressure in a challenging environment. The course was practical and gave me hands on experience which is invaluable. I have learnt so much, and it has set me up for the rest of my career.”

