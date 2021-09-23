Northampton homebuilder donates £1,000 to bakery supporting vulnerable women

A homebuilder has donated £1,000 to a Northampton bakery and café so that they can continue their community project to support vulnerable women.

Northamptonshire homebuilder, Barratt Homes, made the donation to bakery, The Good Loaf, situated in Overstone Road.

The £1,000 donation will help fund the bakery's community project, which offers training to vulnerable women and female offenders on a range of workplace skills within the setting of the café.

Chief executive at The Good Loaf, Suzy Van Rooyen (left) and Jacqui Patrick of Barratt Homes, with the £1,000 cheque.

The Good Loaf additionally hosts support groups for victims of domestic violence.

Chief executive at The Good Loaf, Suzy Van Rooyen, said: "We were really surprised to receive the donation from Barratt Homes. The donation will help us to support our students with uniform, equipment and travel expenses.

“The Barratt Homes Community Fund Scheme is a really great initiative and will help us here at The Good Loaf help others. We’re really grateful for the support and recognition."

Barratt Homes’ donation will help to ensure The Good Loaf can continue to offer its support to people in communities across Northamptonshire, including specialist employability skills, well-being groups and apprenticeships.

Suzy and Jacqui with The Good Loaf's fresh bread.

The funding will also help to maintain The Good Loaf's cafés in Northampton and Kettering, where apprentices learn crucial skills that will help them to progress in their working and personal lives.

Managing director at Barratt Homes Northampton, Amer Alkhalil, added: “We are so pleased to be able to support The Good Loaf and the amazing work they are doing.

“It is important to us a leading housebuilder to recognise and support local charities and organisations who help the communities near our developments.”