Northampton home lifestyle store appoints Richard Kingston to its Board

Bell – The Home lifestyle store, one of the largest of its type in the UK helping customers create their dream home by offering a wide range of aspirational, design-led products, has announced the appointment of Richard Kingston to its Board of Directors.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard joined Bell’s flagship 25,000 sq. ft showroom on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton 11 years ago on 18th October 2013 as its online manager. He spearheaded the creation of its e-commerce department, with its website going live in the summer of 2014, and taking its very first online order on 9th June 2014.

In May 2019, Richard was promoted to manager of e-commerce and fires & stoves before moving up to departmental director of fires, stoves and outdoor living across the company – both online and in store – on 1st December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three years on, Richard has now joined the Board of Directors which see him maintain his day-to-day responsibilities while contributing to a number of upcoming strategic projects that will help drive growth and foster innovation for the business.

Richard Kingston has joined the Board of Directors at Bell of Northampton

“Being made a member of the board means everything to me,” explains Richard. “It represents one of the proudest milestones in my career, signifying the trust and confidence placed in my abilities, experience and vision by my peers and the organisation.

“This role is not just a recognition of my professional journey to date, but also an incredible opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the strategic direction and success of Bell.

“Leading by example has always been at the heart of my approach. I am deeply passionate about delivering a unique, memorable customer experience while ensuring that our independent business stands out in a competitive market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collaboration, thoughtfulness, and the impact of thoughtful leadership are all things that I value. Helping shape the future of Bell, with our customers at its core, is a mission I genuinely believe in and will dedicate myself to achieving.”

Commenting on the move, Lee Ferris, managing director at Bell, said: “Richard is a fantastic addition to the Board.

“His keenness to collaborate more closely with the other directors in the business to build on our 125-year legacy of success is clear to see.

“With Richard’s knowledge of the business and excellent leadership, we will continue to focus on introducing new products and categories across the business, enhancing in-store displays, and creating more events and experiences that resonate with our customers.”