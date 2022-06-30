A well-known Italian restaurant in Northampton is nearing three decades of being open.

GianBiaz, situated in Wellingborough Road, will be celebrating the milestone on July 18.

Brothers Biase and Giovanni Iaciofano took the first opportunity to leave the previous restaurant they worked at and launch their own in 1992 - and they have not looked back.

Co-owners and brothers, Biase and Giovanni Iaciofano, will celebrate the milestone on July 18.

Co-owner Biase Iaciofano, better known as Biaz, said: “We feel so lucky having customers like the fantastic ones in Northampton and they’ve been good to us over the last 30 years.

“I want to say thank you Northampton.”

To take a trip down memory lane, the brothers are inviting customers to visit and request a dish they no longer serve on the menu - which they have previously enjoyed and want to taste again.

This is currently operating every Monday to Thursday, and they are pleased to offer a greater variety after only serving a reduced menu for so long, due to the pandemic.

Between 2003 and 2004, their premises underwent a major refurbishment, which has seen them through to their 30th anniversary and allowed them to keep old traditions alive.

“We’re grateful this gave us another 18 years of life when lots of restaurants only operate for between nine and 12,” added Biaz.

The duo has seen lots of change over the years, but are pleased that socialising in restaurants is still thriving.

Biaz said: “It’s lovely to see people still enjoy going out for food, as one of the most important things to us is putting smiles on faces while people see their loved ones.”

From weddings and christenings, to birthdays and hen parties, GianBiaz has catered to all occasions - but Biaz says some customers never fail to shock him.

“When I see groups dancing and partying the night away, I come home on a high - buzzing,” he said.

“That’s when I know my job has been done well.”

When brainstorming the concept for the restaurant back in 1992, Biaz and his brother Giovanni, better known as Gian, wanted to create a “local experience of Italy” and “provide escapism”.

Thirty years later, it is clear they have achieved this and they now plan to go back to the drawing board to see how the next 10 to 15 years will shape up.

Biaz said: “When our customers’ children start to come in, we start to wonder if it’s time to call it a day. But we love what we do and will carry on until we can no longer.

“We have always strived to provide an experience and the full sha-bang, and will continue to.”

Having been in Northampton for more than three decades, being an integral part of the town is important to Biaz.

He said: “Giving back to the community is essential because they have looked after me and my children for so long.

“Anything I can give back to our customer base is fantastic.”