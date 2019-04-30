Northampton hairdressing team grows from five to 37 staff as it celebrates a decade of success

When Johnny Seckington opened the doors to his first salon in Wellingborough Road back in 2009, he did not anticipate he was to have one of the biggest salons in the county.

Growing from a team of just five back in 2009, the group is now an employer of 37 staff, having opened it's second salon in Milton Keynes in 2017.

Ten years on, Seckingtons have even launched their own hairdressing academy where salons from the region send their juniors to study under their in-house trainers and assessors.

Both salons also welcome nutritionists, personal trainers and sleep specialists to consult with the stylist team on a regular basis - which the salon says is testament to the high staff-retention rate.

Johnny said: “Having my own salon always seemed like such a pipe dream to me so when we opened the salon in April 2009, all I could feel was pride.

"To have made a decade in business is amazing. I love my craft and I love my team, so each day that I come into the salon still fills me with excitement. In the past 10 years we’ve won awards, travelled the world and grown together as a team.

"To be able to offer my staff such tremendous experiences and see them each grow and develop is an honour."

The salon stocks eco-friendly and natural ranges from Aveda, which are packaged using recycled plastic, are vegan-friendly and are manufactured only using wind farm energy.

Over the years the team have taken an active role raising thousands of pounds for WaterAid where they took part in a 24-hour row, bike ride and even the Iron Man 5km assault course.

To celebrate this milestone in business Johnny treated his team to a day at The Old House in Northampton, and indulged his customers by offering prosecco and cakes.