Northampton hairdresser celebrates offering ‘calming and safe space’ for clients to be ‘authentic selves’
Helinnê Hindle, who is a highly experienced hairdresser with more than 16 years of experience, runs Alien Hair from Wiles Studios in St Edmund’s Street.
It was more than six years ago when the hairdresser knew it was the right time to go independent and put her stamp on everything, having only stuck with one salon prior to that.
Helinnê is a vivid and lived-in colour specialist, experimenting with what she describes as “weird and wonderful” styles.
It is of utmost importance to her to offer a safe space for anybody, and for them to feel empowered to be their authentic selves when they are in her chair.
The founder’s important work extends to giving back to charity and she hosted a fundraiser for Animals In Need Northamptonshire last year.
“2024 was absolutely amazing,” said Helinnê, who took the leap to go independent six years ago and has just spent her third Christmas at Wiles Studio.
“Whether my clients come in once a month or once a year, I’m grateful for everyone who sits in my chair and chooses Alien Hair.”
The fact that Helinnê offers a calming and safe space, which is free of judgement, is what clients like most about Alien Hair – particularly as many of them suffer anxiety around going to the hairdressers.
Though she offers classic colours, Helinnê also loves sinking her teeth into vivid colouring and colour correction and this is what she believes sets her apart from others.
When asked her proudest achievement of last year, the hairdresser said: “To still be in business after Covid and doing it all on my own with no one to help.”
Helinnê was pleased to attend the British Hairdressing Awards 2024, as well as continuing to give back through charity work. Having lived and worked in Northampton her whole life, Helinnê shared her care for the community.
“I’ve always had anxiety and suffered with my mental health, so it’s important to get rid of any stigmas and talk about issues people feel uncomfortable about,” Helinnê continued. “I’m so excited to continue working with charities in 2025 and for what’s next.”
