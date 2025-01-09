Northampton hairdresser celebrates offering ‘calming and safe space’ for clients to be ‘authentic selves’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton hairdresser is proud of her success in building a “calming and safe space” for clients to be their “true and authentic selves”.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helinnê Hindle, who is a highly experienced hairdresser with more than 16 years of experience, runs Alien Hair from Wiles Studios in St Edmund’s Street.

It was more than six years ago when the hairdresser knew it was the right time to go independent and put her stamp on everything, having only stuck with one salon prior to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helinnê is a vivid and lived-in colour specialist, experimenting with what she describes as “weird and wonderful” styles.

Helinnê Hindle, who is a highly experienced hairdresser with more than 16 years of experience, runs Alien Hair from Wiles Studios in St Edmund’s Street.

It is of utmost importance to her to offer a safe space for anybody, and for them to feel empowered to be their authentic selves when they are in her chair.

The founder’s important work extends to giving back to charity and she hosted a fundraiser for Animals In Need Northamptonshire last year.

“2024 was absolutely amazing,” said Helinnê, who took the leap to go independent six years ago and has just spent her third Christmas at Wiles Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether my clients come in once a month or once a year, I’m grateful for everyone who sits in my chair and chooses Alien Hair.”

It is of utmost importance to Helinnê to offer a safe space for anybody, and for them to feel empowered to be their authentic selves when they are in her chair.

The fact that Helinnê offers a calming and safe space, which is free of judgement, is what clients like most about Alien Hair – particularly as many of them suffer anxiety around going to the hairdressers.

Though she offers classic colours, Helinnê also loves sinking her teeth into vivid colouring and colour correction and this is what she believes sets her apart from others.

When asked her proudest achievement of last year, the hairdresser said: “To still be in business after Covid and doing it all on my own with no one to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helinnê was pleased to attend the British Hairdressing Awards 2024, as well as continuing to give back through charity work. Having lived and worked in Northampton her whole life, Helinnê shared her care for the community.

“I’ve always had anxiety and suffered with my mental health, so it’s important to get rid of any stigmas and talk about issues people feel uncomfortable about,” Helinnê continued. “I’m so excited to continue working with charities in 2025 and for what’s next.”

For more information on Alien Hair, visit the business’ Facebook page here.