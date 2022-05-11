Northampton hair salon named as finalist in four national industry awards

G&E McIntyre’s in The Ridings, found out this week that the team is on the final shortlist for three awards at the British Hairdressing Business Awards and one at the Salon Business Awards.
The salon which is led by Gavin and Ella McIntyre is in the final for team awards, as well as individual ones.
Gavin said: “To be finalists for not just one but four awards at two very prestigious industry ceremonies is a massive achievement for the whole team.”
The awards the salon has been names as finalists in:
British Hairdressing Business Awards
Assistant of the Year - Jessica Beasant
Salon of the Year 2
Salon Stylist of the Year - Korey Grantham
Salon Business Awards
Salon Team of the Year
Gavin added: “I’m particularly proud of Jessica and Korey who have both been recognised for their individual achievements and their commitment to the hairdressing industry, the salon and their clients.”
The team will need to wait until June when their fate will be decided at the award ceremonies in London.
Last year, in a delayed ceremony, G&E McIntyre’s beat off competition from across the country to win the top customer service gong at The British Hairdressing Business Awards 2020.
The salon was also a finalist for Salon of the Year awards at the same ceremony after winning the prize in 2019. A member of staff was also shortlisted for the Stylist of the Year 2020.