Northampton hair salon moves premises and expands with coffee shop and licenced bar

A family-owned hairdressing salon in Northampton town centre has moved into a bigger space down the road, where they have expanded with a coffee shop, licenced bar and private room.

After five successful years at their first site in Wellingborough Road, McMahon & Co Hairdressing, has moved into the former Warwicks menswear store - and they open their doors to the public on Tuesday, July 18.

Hairdresser wife and husband duo, Ellis and Mickey McMahon, decided it was time for a move after outgrowing their old premises.

Ellis said: “We are both very excited. We are so happy. It has been months in the pipeline getting it ready and we are finally there now. It’s just so exciting to know we are finally going to be able to move into our new space and welcome all of our guests there.”

The all new salon boasts an in-house coffee shop - that will serve a variety of breakfast options including croissants and toasties - and an exclusive licenced bar so clients can enjoy a chilled beverage of their choosing whilst getting their haircut. VIP treatment, or what?

Something the salon is particularly proud to introduce is their new private room, which can be used for weddings, wig fittings and for people with special educational needs and/or disabilities, who struggle with sensory overload when attending hair appointments.

Ellis said: “It can be very overwhelming in a hair salon for children that have autism and additional needs. There’s lots going on around them and a lot of people walking around them. This breaks them away, keeps them with their family, shuts them off so they have not got this noise and people around them so this is a great new adventure to go down to offer that.”

McMahon & Co additionally wants to look at hosting jazz nights and live music at their new premises once a month.

Ellis and Mickey opened their first salon in Wellingborough Road in October 2018 after the birth of their first son, Reuben.

“It was always a big dream for both of us to open our own salon together,” Ellis said.