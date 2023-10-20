Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton hair salon, whose team and clients have been described as “one big family”, is “so proud” to celebrate 25 years open.

Eternal Hair Design, in Leyland Drive, will reach their upcoming milestone next Saturday (October 28).

Salon owner Lynsey Chapman, who set up the business alongside two others, said: “I can’t quite believe it. It seems like yesterday when we opened.”

One of the other founders remains in charge with Lynsey, and the pair make up a third of their six-person team.

Lynsey’s vision ahead of the salon opening was “happy clients, a fantastic service and friendly atmosphere” – in an environment where everyone would feel welcomed.

“I’m so proud,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”

When asked what she believes their clients like most about the salon, the owner added: “We’re true to ourselves and like one big family.”

Not only do they pride themselves on being friendly, but they are unafraid to embrace and move with the times – ensuring their staff are trained in the latest trends and techniques.

Taking to social media, the salon said: “We would like to thank you for all your loyal custom and friendship along the way. Here’s to many more years ahead.”

Next week will see a week-long celebration, with an in-salon raffle and charity raffle. Two of their wholesalers have donated prizes, including electrical items, which are up for grabs.

Goodie bags will be available on Friday and Saturday, with delicious cupcakes on offer all week for clients.

Lynsey’s proudest achievement is the salon remaining open for as long as it has and keeping clients on board who have been with them for years.

They have only advertised twice in the last 25 years and the majority of their custom stems from recommendations and word of mouth.

On the flip side, Lynsey did not hesitate to say the pandemic was their biggest challenge.

“We’re a different business now,” she said. “People’s priorities have changed but our loyal customers have remained.”

The plan is to continue thriving, with new young talent recently welcomed into the team as trainees and apprentices.