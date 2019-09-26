Northampton Guitar Show to return this weekend - and this year it's even bigger

Hundreds of vintage axes and handcrafted six-strings are set to return to the Northampton Saints stadium this weekend as part of the town's second show of its kind.

An even bigger Northampton Guitar Show will open to the public on Sunday, September 29.

Organiser Rob Hatchek, said: "There is a great deal of excitement about this next show which is going to be bigger and better than the last one which is attracting a high number of guitarists and musicians from local and the surrounding areas."

On the day there will be live music from Gathers No Moss, a teenage band project put together by the Northampton Guitar School.

There will also be live demos from sellers such as Gordon Smith Guitars, Stone Wolf Guitars, Auden Guitars and Flattley Effects pedals.

And for those after something a little different Diamond Bottlenecks will be selling its range of slide guitars and Chicken Bone Jone will be displaying its guitars made from cigar boxes.

Tickets for the day will be £6 and any member of the public can bring an instrument along if they want to sell it.

There will also be the offer of free 20 minute learn-to-play sessions.

The event is set to start at 10am and finish at 4pm, with free parking available at Franklin's Gardens.