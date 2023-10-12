Northampton graduate’s career takes a big step forward
and live on Freeview channel 276
Born and bred in Northampton, 26-year-old Kirsten Noble has just won a job at the global brand as Group Financial Accountant based at their Cobbs Lane factory in Wollaston.
Kirsten graduated with a first-class honours degree in Finance and Accountancy only four years ago and finalised her professional training with Northampton based accountancy firm DNG Dove Naish.
She said: “I was born and grew up in Northampton, I am so proud to call it my hometown. Being a graduate of University of Northampton, and now working for a global footwear brand that began in Northampton, it just feels meant to be!"
She said the sage advice of Dr Ade Otukoya (now UON’s Head of HRM and Leadership) inspired her through the first part of her career and drove her on to reach for more.
Kirsten said anyone wanting to follow in her footsteps should keep an open mind and added: “Take on as many opportunities as you can, put your hand up for anything that comes your way, whether you’re at Uni, work or in your social life. I did this, and it allowed me to be exposed to lots of opportunities.
"It also showed I had an open attitude when it comes to learning, and that I am always trying to push myself to try something new."
She also said that if you only work to your strengths and avoid risks, you’re not likely to move forward, and added: “Back yourself when you see a new opportunity come up, if you think you might not be ready for it, then simply ask yourself what you need to do to be ready?
"I sometimes also think it's best to go for things before you are ready, you make most of your growth when you are outside of your comfort zone.
"I remember when pushing for a promotion in a previous role, I said to the practice Partner 'I am not saying that I am ready, but I am ready to be ready', so we just went from there and I got the promotion.
"You are increasing your skills by always trying something new, you are also providing strong evidence that you have an open attitude, that prospective employers will be able to see on paper when they look at your experiences on your CV."