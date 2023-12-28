Northampton garage wins prestigious national award

Staff at Service MOT Repairs on the Round Spinney Industrial Estate are celebrating after scooping the Gold Award in the Family Business of the Year category at the SME National Business Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seventh annual awards, held at Wembley Stadium, recognise the success of industrious, hardworking and enterprising SMEs across the country.

Judges praised Service MOT Repairs for growing their business while keeping core family values at the centre of all they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the name suggests, Service MOT Repairs offers services, MOTs and repairs on vehicles of all makes and models.

Alex Isherwood (right) collected the award at Wembley Stadium

The family run business, set up by Alex Isherwood 10 years ago, is well-known for the transparency and honesty of its hardworking staff, who were shocked and overjoyed to win the national crown.

Alex said: “As a family-run business, we believe strongly in family values. This has seen us establish a reputation for being knowledgeable, open and transparent and I believe this is the main reason we are still here after 10 years.

“Our mission statement says we should always treat people as we would like to be treated ourselves. This is not just a positive quote we share, but something we actively try and do daily. I insist on first name terms in dealing with people and always explain the work required. Many of our customers have become friends and are not just another number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to word-of-mouth referrals and returning customers – sometimes for generations of the same family – our business continues to thrive.

“We are thrilled to have won the national Family Business of the Year Award and would like to thank all our clients for their valued custom, as well as our incredible team who make the business a success.”