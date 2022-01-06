Northampton garage owner gets behind COP26 call to lower emissions

A garage in Northampton is supporting world leaders’ calls for nations to cut their emissions by helping more drivers to go green.

Following the two-week long COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, many leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are calling on all nations to ‘pull out all the stops’ to cut emissions to avoid temperature rises of above 1.5C in a bid to tackle climate change and global warming.

Keen to keep this issue in the spotlight as we move into 2022 is Alex Isherwood, owner of Service MOT Repairs Ltd in Northampton.

Alex Isherwood at the Service MOT Repairs garage in Northampton

Alex, who has run his garage on the Round Spinney Industrial Estate for almost 10 years, is passionate about reducing emissions and prior to COP26 had already made changes to his own business, introducing new products and services to make a difference, such as using the latest technology to clean vehicles’ fuel systems and reduce their emissions, and by offering free winter health checks.

TerraClean is a patented technology which cleans the inside of a vehicle’s fuel system by removing carbon, improving engine performance, reducing emissions, and reducing costs by increasing the lifespan of engine components.

As Northampton’s TerraClean dealer, the team at Service MOT Repairs has been fully trained to use the technology and to identify and resolve carbon-related problems, as well as understand engine diagnostics. The team are also able to clean injectors, combustion chambers, EGR valves, diesel particulate filters and sensors to help achieve optimum engine efficiency.

Alex explained: “It’s been good to see world leaders taking the issue of climate change seriously at COP26 but, if we’re going to see change, we all need to play our part – no matter how small.

“If everyone took small steps such as emptying their vehicle regularly to carry less weight or keeping their tyre pressures topped up, they would use less fuel, resulting in lower emissions.

“Going one step further by using additives in the fuel system, filling tyres with nitrogen and cleaning a vehicles’ fuel system would really make a difference too. Using TerraClean, for example, not only reduces emissions but also improves the engine performance and reduces costs for the driver by increasing the lifespan of engine components.”