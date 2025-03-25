Northampton friends of 20 years are on a mission to help busy women find time for themselves

These Northampton friends of more than 20 years are on a mission to help busy women find time for themselves after launching their wellbeing business more than two years ago.

From simple daily practices that take minutes, to events and retreats across the UK and abroad, Time Seekers is on a mission to help females figure out what brings them joy.

Jess Claringbold and Jennifer Thomson have been friends for more than two decades, after they first met working in retail together.

Jennifer has been a reiki healer for the duration of their friendship and after realising the value they added to each other’s lives, the pair decided they wanted to help women connect.

They are joined by mindfulness coach Clare Youssouf, and the trio have been building Time Seekers since November 2022.

“We’re trying to help busy women find time for themselves, with everything from tiny five-minute practices on our app to weeklong retreats in the sunshine,” said Jess.

“We host events in different locations in the UK, such as Salcey Forest, Norfolk and Wales, and we’ve done four longer retreats in Portugal. It’s about connecting to themselves and finding community.”

The team has an app in which members can access a library of yoga, meditation and breathwork, with the aim of giving them the opportunity to try lots of different things.

They are hoping the app will be available to download within the next two months, as those who want to use it currently have to register interest with them to gain access.

Jess expressed her excitement about the upcoming ‘14 Day Reset’ challenge during the Easter holidays, commencing on April 7.

They hope this will be the perfect way for busy women to start reclaiming some time for themselves, with daily practices of five minutes that will create long-term and sustainable change.

When asked how the business has been received since its launch, Jess told the Chronicle & Echo: “We’ve had a lovely response and built an amazing community of women.

Time Seekers has an app in which members can access a library of yoga, meditation and breathwork, with the aim of giving them the opportunity to try lots of different things.

“By the time we left the retreat in Portugal last June, we were like a big family and so connected. One of the women even spent Christmas day with someone she met because she couldn’t spend it with her family – it was the most special thing.”

The benefits of Time Seekers include building a support network and not feeling like you are alone when you have everything on your shoulders. The team emphasises the importance of asking for help when needed, accompanied by the balance of deeper healing and having fun as a group.

Looking to 2025, Jess believes the adaptations being made to their app will be a “gamechanger” as it will provide easy access to making positive strides forward.

As well as continuing to listen to what the women they support need, there have also been enquiries about working with men and the trio are exploring the possibility of mixed gender retreats.

Though their focus will remain on their female community moving forward, the team is open to expanding their positive impact to others.

For more information on Time Seekers, visit the business’ website here.