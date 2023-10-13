Northampton food company celebrates its colleagues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The purpose of the programme is to give Greencore’s colleagues more self-belief, confidence, and practical skills to improve their own, and their colleagues experience of working at Greencore. Designed to make their job more enriching and rewarding, this in house programme reflects their day-to-day role and learning styles.

The programme was launched in October 2019, and so far, c. 400 Greencore colleagues have taken part.

The LCF programme was recognised by The Princess Royal Training Awards in August, as one of only 53 organisations to be selected this year.

Greencore LCF Graduates

Commenting on the programme, Natalie Rogers, Director for Talent, Development and Inclusion said: “We want people to thrive at Greencore, both in terms of feeling engaged and fulfilled, and also to give them the opportunity to develop and progress within our company. We’re delighted to have received such positive feedback from the colleagues that have participated, and we will continue to expand our development opportunities for our people.”