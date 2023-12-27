Northampton fitness and leisure experts go from strength to strength ahead of 2024

A leading Northampton health and wellbeing provider has announced a new acquisition as part of its growth strategy for 2024 and beyond.

Trilogy Active, which operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths, the Forum Cinema, Berzerk Soft Play Centre, Thomas Becket Catholic School sports facilities and Belper Leisure Centre has purchased the Hickory Dickory’s Playhouse which has centres in Birmingham and Derby.

Hickory Dickory’s are two leading soft play centres in the heart of the West Midlands that provide adventure play, trampolines, go karts, holiday activities and more for families in the local communities.

“We are delighted to have acquired Hickory Dickory’s Playhouse to add to our growing portfolio.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “While we recognise that for some it is a challenging time to operate in the fitness and well-being sector we are pleased and proud that for us, and for our customers across Northamptonshire and now beyond it is a time of growth.”

Children’s play centres are a fundamental part of keeping families active and compliment the Government and NHS strategies of Healthier Families. Berzerk, which is operated by Trilogy, is Northampton’s premier play centre and the expertise used there will be used and implemented at Hickory Dickory’s in Birmingham and Derby.

“This acquisition is not only good news for families in Birmingham and Derby who can continue to enjoy high quality play centres.” John Fletcher continued. “It is good news for the people of Northampton.”

“As a Charitable Trust we are committed to investing in inspiring active lifestyles across the town.” he said. “We are able to continue and grow that work as we as an organisation grows which can only be good news for the community we serve.”

Trilogy Active operates a number of its facilities in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, Duston Parish Council, Northampton General Hospital and the University of Northampton.