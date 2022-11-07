Northampton firm Paradise Computing is delighted to announce they have won the Sicon Partner of the Year 2022 award!

Paradise has worked closely with Sicon to deliver their Sage 200 addon solutions to businesses across the UK, with software applications benefiting various business processes including Manufacturing, Barcoding and Document Management.

The award was presented to Paradise's Sales Director Alex Hamp and Junior Sage Support Robert Machin by Sicon's Managing Director Richard Youngman and Business Partner Account Manager Nikki Wright. It recognises Paradise's dedication and commitment to providing the best software solutions, tailored to their customers' needs.

Sicon Business Partner Account Manager Nikki Wright, Paradise Computing Sales Director Alex Hamp, Junior Sage Support Robert Machin & Sicon Managing Director Richard Youngman

The event brought together Sage business partners from all over the UK to share insight and set the direction for collaborative growth over the coming year.

“We are delighted to announce Paradise as the winners of the Sicon Partner of the Year Award 2022. This award is voted for by the whole Sicon team and is given to the Partner who has excelled in all areas. Congratulations to Paradise on your award, we look forward to another busy and productive year working together.” - Richard Youngman, Managing Director, Sicon.