Northampton firm shows appetite for growth after being added to NHS supplier lists

A Duston-based firm has been appointed to deliver engineering services to the NHS.

Following a rigorous process, CooperÖstlund will provide engine installation and maintenance services to hospitals across the UK after being added to the NHS Shared Business Services' Hard Facilities Management 2 framework agreement.

NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) is a national provider for a range of estate and construction, health, digital and IT, and corporate services agreements.

The agreements can be used by all UK-based public sector organisations, including NHS organisations, local authorities, Further and Higher Education, housing associations and the emergency services.

The Duston-based engine experts have been awarded the Power Supply, Fuel and Steam Plant, Combined Head and Power (‘CHP’) Lot, enabling customers to access a full range of services including new and refurbished CHP engines, overhauls, service works, parts and breakdown support.

CooperÖstlund, leading experts in the installation and maintenance of CHP engines, underwent a seven-month procurement process before receiving the good news. The framework agreement has been awarded for a period of up to four years.

Duncan McPherson CooperÖstlund’s CEO said: “We are delighted to have been named as a supplier on NHS Shared Business Services’ framework agreement.

“We look forward to working in partnership with NHS SBS and supporting its vision tomake life easier for NHS employees, patients and suppliers, while delivering value for money to the taxpayer.”