From it's small beginnings back in August 2013, business owner Kim Tegg has grown the business and now employs 13 full and part-time skilled gardeners. Beautiful Borders provides border maintenance services to domestic customers across most of Northamptonshire. They also offer a planting service, providing an extensive range of specially selected shrubs and perennials, to improve existing borders or for the creation of new borders. Most of the team members are RHS qualified and they have varied previous horticultural experience.

The business has gone from strength to strength, mainly due to the dedicated team, who are all passionate about gardening and plants. They have developed their own in-house training programme, which has proven to be really successful. In the coming weeks they will be expanding over the border into Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

Business owner Kim said 'It's not been an easy journey, but I absolutely love what we do, we are a real team and all of us take pride in providing a customer focussed service'.