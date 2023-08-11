News you can trust since 1931
Northampton firm celebrates 10 years of making borders beautiful!

Beautiful Borders are celebrating 10 years of providing garden maintenance services to customers across Northamptonshire.
By Kim TeggContributor
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read

From it's small beginnings back in August 2013, business owner Kim Tegg has grown the business and now employs 13 full and part-time skilled gardeners. Beautiful Borders provides border maintenance services to domestic customers across most of Northamptonshire. They also offer a planting service, providing an extensive range of specially selected shrubs and perennials, to improve existing borders or for the creation of new borders. Most of the team members are RHS qualified and they have varied previous horticultural experience.

The business has gone from strength to strength, mainly due to the dedicated team, who are all passionate about gardening and plants. They have developed their own in-house training programme, which has proven to be really successful. In the coming weeks they will be expanding over the border into Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

Business owner Kim said 'It's not been an easy journey, but I absolutely love what we do, we are a real team and all of us take pride in providing a customer focussed service'.

If you interested in joining the Beautiful Borders team or would like some assistance in making your borders beautiful, visit their website www.beautiful-borders.co.uk or facebook page www.facebook.com/beautifulbordersnorthampton

