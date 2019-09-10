Northampton father and son's amazing brownies are taking the town by storm

A father and son team from Northampton have spent the summer embracing their American heritage by selling homemade brownies with US-inspired toppings - and customers are loving them.

John Lashley and his 12-year-old Leo have taken their passion for baking together to the next level by setting up Brooklyn Brownie Co. from their kitchen.

The pair came up with chocolatey treats covered all sorts of sweets to sell by the dozen and it turns out, people love them.

John, 38, said: "It's gone through the roof. I just like the fact I can make other people smile and it doesn't feel like work. And I get to do it all with my son with is so nice."

The micro-business has taken on extra significance as Leo's mother took her own life days after Brooklyn Brownies was set up.

John believes baking and working on the business together has helped them both get through an extremely tough time for the family.

The s'more brownies have gone down a treat. Photo: Brooklyn Brownie Co.

"If I didn't have this to keep us going and to distract us, then I don't think I would've got through the summer," he said.

"It's been one of the hardest times of my life and I haven't got a clue how to deal with things but doing this has helped me and him through this.

"Every time someone picks up the box, it makes them smile and it's kept Leo preoccupied."

John and Leo found it possible to open up to each other about their feelings while coming with some of the wacky designs and creations for the business.

The unicorn explosion brownie from Brooklyn Brownie Co.

Brownie flavours include Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and pretzels, Biscoff, S'mores, as well as Oreo and Snickers - plus John's favourite which is covered in unicorns.

"We deliver them in Northampton free for orders over £30, or for £5 if it's under £30, the brownies are freshly baked every day," he said.

"It's going really well, I'd love to get it to a certain point then go on to something else wonderful."

John, whose day job is as a creative consultant for advertisers and films, said he has always loved to bake brownies and they would go down well with people at work.

But one morning he woke up at 4am and came up with the business, which would celebrate his original hometown of New York City - a subject he used to take for granted.

"My whole life I have played down the American thing as I'm from New York and in the UK people always comment on my accent," he said.

"But recently I thought my son is American and he should be proud of it so I'm the big dude and he's the little dude and we just want to make people smile."

In true American style, Brooklyn Brownies is launching a brownie eating challenge for customers later this month.

Anyone who can finish a box of 12 brownies in under 12 minutes will win merchandise, 50 per cent off Brooklyn Brownie Co. items for a year, a complementary mixed box to eat at their leisure and their picture on social media.

John said he and Leo had a go and failed miserably - he managed six in under eight minutes while Leo only had four - but hopes it will be a bit of fun.

To order or for more information, visit Brooklyn Brownie's Facebook or Instagram pages.