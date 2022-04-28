Northampton fashion brand founded to raise awareness of men’s mental health

A fashion brand, founded in Northampton during lockdown, aims to tackle the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

‘All Men Cry’ was founded by cousins Rahul Popat, 25, and Shyam Dattani, 32, out of a desire to design their own clothes and leave their mark on the world after enduring their own personal battles during lockdown.

Graphic designer Rahul, who has lived in Little Billing his whole life, said: “Personally, I used to bottle things up and never spoke out much about my feelings and thoughts. Shyam has had his own battles over the last year also.

Founders of the 'All Men Cry' fashion brand Shyam Dattani and Rahul Popat.

“Seeing friends go through their own battles and looking at the worrying stats on the news and - in general - three out of four suicides being men, we felt we needed to do something about it.”

Rahul told The Chronicle & Echo that their garments are a collection of classic essentials with a minimalist design.

He added that all profits from each sale of the All Men Cry T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies go towards the Samaritans charity, which provides emotional support to anyone in the UK in emotional distress or at risk of suicide.

Fashion is something that Rahul and Shyam, from Hornchurch, have always been “passionate” about.

The idea to launch All Men Cry was born out of a conversation they had about men’s mental health and now they frequently meet to discuss ideas and share stock between them.

They believe that their brand will spark conversation, spread awareness and encourage people to donate

Rahul continued: “In a bid to end toxic masculinity and idioms such as “be a man”, we encourage men to speak up, not ‘man up’ using clothing items emblazoned with the brand's name and slogan.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, around three-quarters of registered suicide deaths in 2020 were male - totalling 3,925 deaths - which follows a consistent trend back to the mid-1990s.For more information, visit https://www.allmencry.com/.