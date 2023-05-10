Northampton family lawyer takes on six challenges to raise money for Barnardo's

Jess Leech, Private Family Solicitor at Wilson Browne Solicitors, has launched her year long campaign to raise money for children's charity, Barnardo's. Project FAMILY will see Jess face six challenges over the space of one year, those challenges specifically chosen to spell the world 'Family' in recognition of the inspiration behind the project.

Jess, already a nationally recognised, award winning Family Law Solicitor despite being only 27 years old and just two years post qualified, is on a mission to increase awareness and knowledge about Family Law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has become increasingly disheartened meeting clients who have fallen victim to the myths and misconceptions that she believes plagues Family Law, from the entirely non-existent principle of common law marriage, to Father's believing the Courts favour Mothers.

Jess Leech takes on Project FAMILY for Children's Charity, Barnardo's

Jess believes knowledge is power. And without that knowledge, those who need protection are vulnerable. She feels privileged to have that knowledge. Now she wishes to give those who need it, the power.

Jess has used her social media, specifically LinkedIn, to educate to public about Family Law, from informative posts to interesting videos. She feels that it is time to do more, to increase awareness and educate others about an area law which will inevitably affect all of us at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the most difficult cases Jess assists with are those which include allegations of child abuse. These are the cases she goes home thinking about, the cases that leave her different and ultimately the cases she will never forget.

She knew it was time to do more and decided to raise money in her spare time for a charity which helps those families affected by issues she experiences in her day-to-day working life, while continuing to spread her message.

Over the next 12 months, Jess will complete the following challenges, documenting her progress along the way on her LinkedIn and Social Media, in an effort to raise money for Barnardo's:

On 24th June 2023, Jess will exit a plane at approximately 13,000 feet during a tandem sky dive, reaching speeds of 120mph, covering each thousand feet in approximately five seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 1st July 2023, Jess will be abseiling down the World's highest static abseil at Northampton Lift Tower.

During August 2023, Jess will be climbing 7 munros (mountains) in one day, including Munro Lawres, the 10th highest mountain in the UK. This is a challenging 19km (12 mile) route with over 1,600m of height gain overall, and a target completion time of 8 hours.

On 14th October 2023, Jess will be running the World's largest inflatable 5km run.

On 25th February 2024, Jess will be running Brighton Half Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, to finish the challenge, Jess will run London Marathon on 21st April 2024.

If you would like to donate to a brilliant cause, Jess has a JustGiving page which can be found at www.justgiving.com/page/jess-leech-1682458955140. Jess has pledged to raise £2,200 and any donation will greatly received.

If you would like to follow Jess' journey over the next 12 months, make sure to follower her LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/in/jess-leech-97b697185.