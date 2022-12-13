Northampton engine experts bolster parts department to cope with demand

Gas engine specialist CooperÖstlund has taken steps to ensure companies don’t suffer from unnecessary engine downtime by increasing its parts department and taking on specialist staff.

With businesses feeling the squeeze as the cost-of-living crisis hits, Duston-based CooperÖstlund is increasing its stock holding and parts team to provide speedy turnround times for parts supply, to quickly get organisations back up and running.

The company, which has service teams across the UK and specialises in combined heat and power (CHP) engines, is working with key suppliers to address supply and demand.

Northampton-based CooperÖstlund has bolstered its parts department to cope with demand

The expansion of its workshop will allow for a greater amount of stock to be held and to help CooperÖstlund cope with the growing demand for out of frame overhauls and repair, and increased sales of second-hand and reconditioned engines and containers.

Dan Walters, CooperÖstlund’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The development of our parts department reflects our growth as a company and the ambition we have to extend our offer.

“Our parts department will look at a client’s parts needs and assess if they need same day or next day parts, and whether they require genuine or pattern parts, based on supply time, cost and uptime of their engine.

“Our key focus is customer service and the fast supply of parts and return to service of our customer equipment. We want to work with clients to reduce down time and increase availability and efficacy of customer equipment. Dependant on budgets or urgency, we can supply parts to match.”

The company has also appointed a dedicated Parts and Procurement Manager, Steve Carter, who will oversee the parts supply and service improvement for CooperÖstlund’s field teams, workshop and clients, along with Adam Brown supporting in the development of the parts department.

With 30 years’ experience in the parts industry, Steve will work closely with Adam in the stores department and work with clients to deliver rapid solutions to their parts requirements – whether that is due to planned maintenance or when the unexpected happens – to ensure that downtime of vital equipment is kept to an absolute minimum.

