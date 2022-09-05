Northampton digital learning agency rewarded for efforts to put wellbeing first

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton business has been rewarded for its efforts to put wellbeing first, after being named the winner of an award in the East Midlands.

Spokes Education, a digital learning agency, won the Wellbeing Award for the East Midlands and was a finalist in the Community Award at this year’s Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards.

The company works with clients around the world to create digital learning for them, which has included charities, schools, businesses, and individuals with their own projects.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo at the celebration at NatWest in Northampton town centre, where all the Northamptonshire winners and finalists gathered last Wednesday (August 31), Phil Spokes said “the wellbeing and community awards meant the most” to their team.

The company director said: “A successful business is really important, but so is our social responsibility to people – if we’re doing well, we should give back to our team and the wider community.

“Giving back is what motivates me.

“It’s nice to see a boost in business or signing a big contract, but some of my happiest moments have been seeing the development of the teams and the work we do with local schools.”

Phil Spokes, company director, gave a short talk to those in attendance at the celebration of the Northamptonshire winners and finalists last Wednesday (August 31).

Phil says people wanting to work with them stems from the hard work of the team – which has come as a result of taking the time to hire the right employees.

“We ensure they remain happy and enjoy their work,” said Phil. “Our team members reflect our company values, and that’s why customers come back and tell others about what we do.”

Four years ago, the business consisted of just Phil and the team has now grown to a total of 16 – with a 100 percent retention rate in employment.

Phil said: “If they’re happy, our clients will be happy.”

Making their own courses is next for Spokes Education, as they want to be able to educate people on making good learning and how to fully engage others.