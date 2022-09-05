Northampton digital learning agency rewarded for efforts to put wellbeing first
“Some of my happiest moments have been seeing the development of the teams and the work we do with local schools”
A Northampton business has been rewarded for its efforts to put wellbeing first, after being named the winner of an award in the East Midlands.
Spokes Education, a digital learning agency, won the Wellbeing Award for the East Midlands and was a finalist in the Community Award at this year’s Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards.
The company works with clients around the world to create digital learning for them, which has included charities, schools, businesses, and individuals with their own projects.
Most Popular
-
1
New Next Outlet shop to open in Northampton NEXT WEEK
-
2
Highly anticipated Daventry restaurants set to finally open next month following delays
-
3
Councillors warned cost of living crisis could leave £10 million hole in West Northamptonshire budget
-
4
‘Baffling’: Cafe in Northampton Railway Station will have to close if HMRC repayment remains at £17,000
-
5
Quirky Northampton bar celebrating one year open as owner looks to expand its offering
Talking to Chronicle & Echo at the celebration at NatWest in Northampton town centre, where all the Northamptonshire winners and finalists gathered last Wednesday (August 31), Phil Spokes said “the wellbeing and community awards meant the most” to their team.
The company director said: “A successful business is really important, but so is our social responsibility to people – if we’re doing well, we should give back to our team and the wider community.
“Giving back is what motivates me.
“It’s nice to see a boost in business or signing a big contract, but some of my happiest moments have been seeing the development of the teams and the work we do with local schools.”
Phil says people wanting to work with them stems from the hard work of the team – which has come as a result of taking the time to hire the right employees.
“We ensure they remain happy and enjoy their work,” said Phil. “Our team members reflect our company values, and that’s why customers come back and tell others about what we do.”
Four years ago, the business consisted of just Phil and the team has now grown to a total of 16 – with a 100 percent retention rate in employment.
Phil said: “If they’re happy, our clients will be happy.”
Making their own courses is next for Spokes Education, as they want to be able to educate people on making good learning and how to fully engage others.
This comes alongside mentorship programmes, and helping individuals develop their life skills – particularly young people as they have seen a gap in education about teaching students how to be financially secure and happy.