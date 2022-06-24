Northampton day spa offers treatment backed by Love Island presenter

The director of beauty salon spa Fong Day Spa is offering customers a taster session for a “non-surgical face-lift” loved by the likes of Love Island Laura Whitmore.

As Love Island hit our screens this month, some beauties may have had a tweak or two - lips plumped with fillers and radiant skin smoothed with botox.

It's host Laura Whitmore, however, is a supporter of the latest technology to deliver non-invasive anti-ageing skin treatment.

And so is the owner of Northampton beauty salon and day spa Fong Day Spa, Yin Jenue.

So much so, she has invested in the latest state-of-the art technology from CACI, a company known for the latest innovations in skin care solutions.

She has bought the CACI, “Synergy” system - the latest technology from CACI to rejuvenate, tone and lift the skin.

Yin said: “Described as a 'non-surgical face lift', the CACI facial is not only loved by stars but by people of all ages because It really does reduce wrinkles, improve the skins elasticity, lift and hydrate skin and plump lips. The effects are noticeable almost straightaway.”

And she is offering customers who haven’t experienced its skin enhancing effects a complimentary 25 minute taster session.

She explains that the “Synergy” system micro-current machine has dual action, which transmits tiny electric signals through the skin, to help boost skin texture and tone facial muscles, while red and blue LED light therapy stimulates collagen production.

“It was originally used as a medical machine to treat stroke victims and facial paralysis condition called Bell’s palsy, as its lifting effect on the skin was so noticeable, key figures from the beauty industry took note.

She says that the salon already had one CACI system in place, l named the “Ultimate”, but customer demand became so high we couldn’t keep up, so we decided to invest in another – the latest model.

Yin is a passionate advocate of the new CACI system.

“It uses microcurrent impulses, to lift and tone and LED light therapy to improve skin elasticity.”