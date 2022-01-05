Northampton dance company receives lottery funding to run weekly sessions for over 60s

A weekly dance session for people aged over 60 in Northampton has received lottery funding to run for an entire year.

Northamptonshire based not-for-profit organisation, Dancemind, has received one year's funding from National Lottery Awards for All to run a weekly contemporary dance session, ‘Elders Dance Company’ for people aged 60 plus.

Founder of Dancemind, Tina Heeley, said: "We are very excited to have received funding from The National Lottery to run Elders Dance Company for a whole year and are looking for new members to come and join us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elders Dance Company meets once a week at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

"This funding means we can keep the costs low, making it affordable for everyone."

‘Elders Dance Company’ is a one-hour relaxed movement session - co-delivered by two experienced dance artists - for anyone able to move independently and have a willingness and curiosity to explore movement and experience the joy of dance. Sessions are supportive and adaptive to suit all abilities.

The group will also have opportunities to work with two guest choreographers throughout the year, giving members the opportunity to have new experiences and learn further techniques.

The sessions aim to be fun, friendly and allow participants a shared creative experience. Participants will have the chance to form new friendships, maintain physical fitness, learn new

skills, reduce stress, boost self-esteem and improve mood.

A current Elders Dance Company member said: "Before losing my husband, one of the last things he said was, ‘now don’t go sitting in a corner when I’m gone’ so I didn’t and I joined the Elders Dance Company.

"I love it. It gets me meeting people; it’s a reason to get the lipstick on.”

The group meets every Thursday from1pm to 2pm in the dance studio at the newly renovated Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

The group will run over three terms throughout 2022. It costs £40 to attend 10 weeks of dancing sessions.

Bookings are being taken through the Eventbrite website or in person at The Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.