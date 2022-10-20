Saffron, in Castilian Street, has been shortlisted in the Diners Choice category of the British Curry Awards and needs customers to cast their votes to show their support.

Saffron owner, Naz Islam, won a special award at the event in 2020 in recognition of his ‘Outstanding Service in the Local Community’ throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and is hoping the restaurant can now win its own award at the lavish ceremony.

Mr Islam said: “I am incredibly proud of the team here at Saffron and honoured to be shortlisted for the fourth year in a row. Being there to represent Northampton will be an absolute privilege. Winning the award would mean a lot to all of us.

Naz Islam, owner of Saffron

“As the only East Midlands restaurant shortlisted, we would love to do the town and region proud and bring the trophy home but we need our loyal customers to show their support by voting for us in the public poll.”

Saffron will find out if they are winners at a lavish black tie gala dinner at Battersea Park Evolution in London, on Monday, November 28. The live vote will take place across social media during the ceremony and curry lovers can cast their vote by following @BritishCurryAwards.

The high-profile event, known as the ‘Curry Oscars’, will be broadcast live to over 310 million households across more than 100 countries worldwide.