The first coach Northampton’s Country Lion ordered more than 50 years ago is now back in their hands and has been restored to its original condition.

The coach was sourced during the pandemic, and has visited a number of heritage fairs this summer following its restoration.

There are hopes Country Lion will be able to rent it out to members of the public by spring next year, once it has clocked up more miles on the road.

Paul Shaw Country Lion’s transport manager said: “We wanted the vehicle back ever since we let it go.

“As the first new vehicle we bought, it was cherished.”

Many years ago, the vehicle was involved in an accident that caused damage and it sat in the company’s workshop for some time, with plans for it to be renovated.

However, after moving to a new premises in Brackmills, someone expressed interest in buying and doing it up – and the firm accepted the offer.

The vehicle needed work done, so they stripped it down to its metal, replaced some panels, and resprayed it.

When the man who bought the coach could no longer maintain it alongside the number of other vintage vehicles he had, he offered it back to Country Lion and they were thrilled.

Paul said: “There is a demand for these types of vehicles for weddings and events, and we’ve attended many fairs over the summer.”

It will be visiting Abington Park this weekend (September 10 and 11) and the Market Square the following weekend (September 17 and 18) – after having previously visited Sywell.

“We need to make sure we are happy with how it is running before it can be rented,” said Paul.

“We’re happy with how it looks, but it needs more time on the road, and we’re expecting it to be ready by spring next year.”