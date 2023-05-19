A Northampton business, offering fully loaded cookies and cookie pie slices made from a unique recipe, has shared its growing popularity.

Cookie Babes was set up nearly two years ago, back in 2021, by childhood friends Alice Gregory and Lottie Slee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After becoming a junior doctor and dedicating herself to the NHS, Lottie took a step back from the business and Alice had to decide what she wanted to do at the start of this year.

Cookie Babes at the latest Bite Street weekend in their new trailer.

Alice said: “It was a choice between pushing Cookie Babes forward or leaving it where it was, but I’m too passionate and set my sights high so I decided to give it a go.”

Cookie Babes initially ran at events from a gazebo-style tent but to make it more mobile and open up more opportunities, Alice invested in a trailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked why she and Lottie decided to start this venture in the middle of the pandemic, Alice says it began as the two of them baking treats for each other as a pick me up.

As childhood best friends, Alice would bake for Lottie as a treat while she was training to become a doctor and Lottie would return the favour.

Cookie Babes offer more than 20 flavours, with Kinder Bueno being the customer favourite.

“One day we sat down and thought, why couldn’t we start something up?” said Alice. “There are so many amazing bakers across Northampton, so why couldn’t we?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As all businesses do, Cookie Babes began small but grew as support from locals across the town and county soared.

Alice offers more than 20 flavours of cookie and four flavours of cookie pie slices, with Kinder Bueno being the customer favourite for both – alongside red velvet and white chocolate raspberry.

“The cookies are thick, soft and gooey,” said Alice. “And loaded with chocolate.”

The business also offers bespoke cookie pies for special occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cookie Babes is a regular vendor at the well-known street food pop-up Bite Street, and sold out at their very first visit back in 2021.

Alice said: “People say they’re the best cookies they’ve ever tasted and that gives me a warm feeling inside.

“We went through so many trial and error recipes to get a product different to what was already out there and people love it.”

At Bite Street, Cookie Babes offers a rotation of the four flavours of cookie pie slices to keep it fresh for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bite Street’s organiser, Crispin Slee, took a chance on Alice and Lottie – and it paid off as the business now trades there three to four times a year.

As a solo business owner, Alice is grateful to be able to call on her family and friends to help out where possible.

Alice has similar events in the pipeline that will soon be confirmed, as well as bookings for weddings now she has the trailer.

“I’m so proud,” she said. “I sit there after a day of baking or serving and I can’t believe I’ve done this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice has catered for weddings in the past, but never from the trailer and it is already opening up new doors for Cookie Babes.

When asked what she is most proud of since setting up in 2021, Alice said: “The Northampton community.

“Everyone really embraces small businesses and are so open to trying and supporting local.”

The owner shouted out Jessica Ly from Fashion Bake, Amy Adams from Spread and the team at Santina’s Woodfired Pizza Co. for their continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice said: “They are heroes and champions of other businesses, and I can only hope to be like them in how they support others.”

Cookie Babes has been stocked in Spread, as part of a new initiative where Amy welcomes other independents to sell their sweet treats from the Abington-based sandwich shop.

Alice sold out every day she was there before lunchtime.

Looking to the future of Cookie Babes, Alice would like to see it continue on the growth path it is currently on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She would love the opportunity to pop up at more events, and get her foot in the door of the wedding and party scene – which she has already begun with the new trailer.

“I just love to help people celebrate,” she said.

Alice would also like to pop up at Spread, in Adnitt Road, again and any other hospitality venues looking to stock cookies.