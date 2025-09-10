Northampton company champion ethical and sustainable choices

Working Together for Impact: Promoting Fairtrade and Eco-Friendly Solutions

A Northampton-based company ‘Gilt Edged Promotions’ is taking steps to make sustainability and ethical sourcing a priority for local businesses. Through its partnership with JuteBag, a supplier renowned for eco-friendly and Fairtrade-certified products, the firm is helping other businesses make responsible choices that benefit both communities and the environment.

The collaboration focuses on promoting reusable bags made from sustainable materials such as organic cotton, recycled cotton, rPET, and jute. Each material offers unique environmental benefits, from reducing chemical use and repurposing waste to supporting biodegradable, low-impact production.

Why Certifications Matter for Ethical Promotional Products

JuteBag holds a number of respected eco and ethical certifications, including GOTS, GRS, Sedex, Oeko-Tex, Fairtrade, ISO, BSCI, and SGS. These certifications ensure products are produced under fair, safe, and sustainable conditions, helping businesses avoid greenwashing while demonstrating their commitment to ethical practices.

Supporting Communities Through Fairtrade

Fairtrade certification ensures that farmers and workers in developing countries receive fair prices, safe working conditions, and support for local development projects such as education and healthcare. By choosing Fairtrade products, businesses in Northampton can make a tangible difference for communities worldwide while maintaining ethical supply chains.

A Practical Step for Ethical Business and Promotional Items

Gilt Edged Promotions explains how sustainable promotional products aren’t just environmentally responsible - they also serve as a tangible way for companies to reflect their values. By using products made from organic or recycled materials, local businesses can showcase their commitment to sustainability while providing practical, reusable items.

Quote from Gilt Edged Promotions:

"At Gilt Edged Promotions, we believe that ethical and sustainable practices should be at the heart of every business decision," says Laura Smyth, Senior Marketing Executive.

"Partnering with JuteBag allows us to provide local businesses with responsible options that align with their values, support communities globally, and reduce environmental impact. Small choices, like the bags we use, can create meaningful change. This partnership allows us to combine expertise and make a meaningful impact." Laura added.

“Our local eco supplier, JuteBags, shares the impact of sustainable initiatives with our community and local businesses.”

The initiative also provides guidance for local businesses on sourcing certified sustainable products and explains why these materials and certifications matter in practical terms. It’s a step toward helping Northampton companies align their operations with environmentally and socially responsible practices.

Local businesses interested in learning more about the partnership and its sustainable initiatives are encouraged to contact Gilt Edged Promotions.