Northampton College students benefit from donation of car parts from former pupil's company
‘The guys in the workshops were over the moon’
Motor vehicle students at Northampton College will be able to refine their skills on up-to-date equipment following a generous donation of bumpers, starter motors, turbos, fan belts and steering racks.
The parts were handed over by Ryan Cleary, Head of Transport at Euro Car Parts, who was himself a former student at Booth Lane.
He said: "I came here 20 years ago and now my son comes here, so I just saw an opportunity to actually give back to the community. I spoke to the guys in the workshops and they were over the moon. There is a complete array of stock items so it should come in useful.
"From my previous experience, actually seeing a physical item rather than looking at a picture has a massive benefit to the students. I learned by how I touch things and see things in real-time so I think hopefully that will benefit them in that sense."
The parts had been written off by an insurance company having been smoke-damaged 18 months but are ideal for students to practice on and hone their skills as they prepare for a career in workshops and garages.
Euro Car Parts has a distribution centre in St James Mill Road, Northampton.
Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “It’s always a pleasure to welcome back our former students and we are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Ryan at the team at Euro Car Parts. This will make a real difference to our motor vehicle department.”