Northampton College students benefit from donation of car parts from former pupil's company

Motor vehicle students at Northampton College will be able to refine their skills on up-to-date equipment following a generous donation of bumpers, starter motors, turbos, fan belts and steering racks.

The parts were handed over by Ryan Cleary, Head of Transport at Euro Car Parts, who was himself a former student at Booth Lane.

He said: "I came here 20 years ago and now my son comes here, so I just saw an opportunity to actually give back to the community. I spoke to the guys in the workshops and they were over the moon. There is a complete array of stock items so it should come in useful.

"From my previous experience, actually seeing a physical item rather than looking at a picture has a massive benefit to the students. I learned by how I touch things and see things in real-time so I think hopefully that will benefit them in that sense."

The parts had been written off by an insurance company having been smoke-damaged 18 months but are ideal for students to practice on and hone their skills as they prepare for a career in workshops and garages.

Euro Car Parts has a distribution centre in St James Mill Road, Northampton.