Northampton coach launches monthly workshops for female business owners

A master coach and mentor from Northampton has launched a series of monthly events aimed at helping local female business owners to succeed and thrive.

Accredited coach Lucienne Shakir has empowered hundreds of female founders all over the world to create brilliant businesses, and has built a strong online reputation for her unique approach to female empowerment.

Having worked with a number of local women and businesses - including Lorraine Lewis from The Lewis Foundation and the leadership team at Travis Perkins HQ - her mission is to bring inspiring teaching and coaching to even more high performing females.

The masterclasses will take place on the first Thursday of every month at Saints Coffee in the town centre, and will be an extension of Lucienne’s not-for-profit expert coaching, mentorship and accountability programme - The Collective of Extraordinary Women.

Lucienne said: "Only one in five businesses that have hit £1m annual turnover are run by women, and it’s estimated that it will take two and a half centuries for female fund managers to achieve equal status to their male counterparts at our current rate of progress. It is clear that women are at a disadvantage in terms of business growth.

“We are so lucky to have such an incredible number of female business owners in Northamptonshire, but there’s no focused or expert support around female empowerment, which is what I aim to change.

“These sessions will be about bringing practical, high-quality learning back to women in the county who might be running their own company, in a leadership role, or aspiring to move up the career ladder. The sessions will be based on mindset and strategy, and delivered in a supportive, fun and relaxed environment.

“I am so excited to be launching these regular workshops and to be partnering with Saints Coffee to bring them to my hometown.”

The Collective of Extraordinary Women is a free and accessible arm of Lucienne Coaching services, which includes online group sessions. The in-person workshops at Saints Coffee will have a small charge with any remaining profits donated to The Lewis Foundation.

Lucienne added: “This first masterclass will help women organise, reflect, journal and plan all in one. It’s a completely customisable process, so I will talk everyone through the different methods to set up their own personalised planning system which is effective and actionable. We’ll cover concept, techniques and advice to improve planning and productivity, and everyone will leave feeling inspired.”

Future workshops will include breathwork, confidence building, having difficult conversations, money mindset and overcoming procrastination.

The Bullet Journaling Masterclass will take place at Saints Coffee on St Giles Street on Thursday 2nd February, 5-7pm. Tickets cost £37.85 which includes all materials.To book visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/513953116607