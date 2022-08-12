Northampton children’s charity KidsAid appeals to businesses to help vulnerable youngsters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton-based children’s charity is aiming to raise £20,000 to help vulnerable youngsters...and needs the help of local businesses.

KidsAid is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2022, the UK’s biggest match funding campaign, to raise money for local children and their families.

This year, the charity has set itself the ambitious target of raising £20,000 to help local children and their families who have experienced trauma and are in need of support.

Library picture showing Tessa Taylor, from KidsAid, pictured with Amazon operations manager, Verity Barber, from last year when Amazon donated £1,000 from the team at the delivery station team in Northampton

The aim is to work with at least 50 businesses who are able to pledge a minimum of £100 so that we can reach our initial target of £5,000. This amount will allow us to enter the Big Give Christmas Challenge week between November 29 and December 6 when pledges made may be matched, meaning twice as many local families will benefit from the generosity of donors.

KidsAid is a Northamptonshire-based charity. It was formed in 2007 when six people, frustrated by the lack of mental health services for children, sat around a kitchen table and decided to set up their own network of support for children, young people and their families.

It has grown from humble beginnings to now being an established charity and has received significant donations from organisations such as Children in Need and BGC Charity Day who recognise the good work being done and positive results achieved from the money donated.

KidsAid specialises in providing therapeutic support to young people struggling with a variety of issues ranging from family breakdown and bereavement to behavioural difficulties arising from anxiety, bullying, domestic violence, neglect and abuse. Its aim is to provide early intervention in the form of creative therapies to support children and young people to lead healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives and to ensure early years’ trauma does not manifest in later life, causing more serious problems in the future.

If you would like to pledge and become a part of this amazing Big Give project, click on the following link on or before Friday 2nd September:

A spokesperson said: “As a massive thank you to businesses supporting us, we will feature your business in our quarterly newsletter, Charity Commission Annual Report, yearly impact report and make social media announcements across all platforms so that your generosity can be shared with our supporters. After the Christmas Challenge is complete, we will also be sharing press releases and include all the businesses who have donated.

“Of course, we understand that in the current climate you may not be able to participate but perhaps you could get involved in some other way to help us to continue our good work in the local community. One-off donations of any amount would be extremely welcome.