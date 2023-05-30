The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Initially established during the first lockdown of 2020 as an emergency foodbank, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation provides essential food supplies to those in need.

The charity also runs an affordable food larder that offers regular food items at a discounted price to members of the general public. The charity also helps to reduce social isolation by hosting social clubs.

John of David Wilson Homes with the Monday Club at The McCarthy Dixon Foundation

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, Founder of the charity, said: “We were absolutely delighted when David Wilson Homes contacted us. With the cost-of-living crisis, demand for our services is at an all-time high and we are overwhelmed by the needs of our community. Any support makes a huge difference, but we knew this amazing donation was going to be particularly impactful.

“This donation contributed massively to our work over Christmas, which included our food parcels, Christmas dinner, turkeys and gifts, all of which were then distributed to local families in need over the festive period.

“From the bottom of everyone’s hearts here at The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, we would like to offer David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you. Running a charity during these difficult times is extremely complicated and often strenuous.

This donation made a massive difference to the work we were able to do, and most certainly to those that receive our support.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We have witnessed how the foodbank, despite the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

To learn more about The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, please visit https://mccarthydixon.org.uk/