News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Northampton charity banks a £2,500 donation from leading homebuilder

Local food bank, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, has received a £2,500 donation from David Wilson Homes to help support its essential service to the Northampton community.
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 11:21 BST- 2 min read

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Initially established during the first lockdown of 2020 as an emergency foodbank, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation provides essential food supplies to those in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity also runs an affordable food larder that offers regular food items at a discounted price to members of the general public. The charity also helps to reduce social isolation by hosting social clubs.

DWSM - SGB-5031 - John of David Wilson Homes with the Monday Club at The McCarthy Dixon FoundationDWSM - SGB-5031 - John of David Wilson Homes with the Monday Club at The McCarthy Dixon Foundation
DWSM - SGB-5031 - John of David Wilson Homes with the Monday Club at The McCarthy Dixon Foundation
Most Popular

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, Founder of the charity, said: “We were absolutely delighted when David Wilson Homes contacted us. With the cost-of-living crisis, demand for our services is at an all-time high and we are overwhelmed by the needs of our community. Any support makes a huge difference, but we knew this amazing donation was going to be particularly impactful.

“This donation contributed massively to our work over Christmas, which included our food parcels, Christmas dinner, turkeys and gifts, all of which were then distributed to local families in need over the festive period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From the bottom of everyone’s hearts here at The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, we would like to offer David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you. Running a charity during these difficult times is extremely complicated and often strenuous.

This donation made a massive difference to the work we were able to do, and most certainly to those that receive our support.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We have witnessed how the foodbank, despite the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To learn more about The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, please visit https://mccarthydixon.org.uk/

For more information about David Wilson Homes, please visit www.dwh.co.uk

Related topics:David Wilson HomesNorthampton