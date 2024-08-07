Northampton care home long service awards

Care Assistants at Collingtree Park care home in Northampton receive their prestigious Long Service Awards in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for a combined 30 years!

Rowena Crisostomo and Widya Lilley joined the Barchester family at Collingtree Park as Care Assistants in August 2004, and 2014 respectively. Both have worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Rowena has achieved this 20-year milestone, and Widya her 10-year service award. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Rosalyn James, General Manager of Collingtree Park said: “We’re so proud to have these wonderful ladies part of the Collingtree Park care team, their knowledge, experience and loyalty to our home and its residents year after year has been exemplary. I speak for all of us here at Collingtree Park when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with them both!”

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.