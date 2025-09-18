Northampton butcher’s ‘one stop farmshop’ leaves customers ‘over the moon’ during first two months

A Northampton butcher’s “one stop farmshop” has left customers “over the moon” during the first two months since reopening, after the founder doubled the size of his existing premises.

Anthony Barton launched The Butchers Block, located at Billing Garden Village, back in 2013 and recently expanded his business to house a butchers, deli and farmshop under one roof.

Anthony has been involved in the butchers industry since the age of 12 and started out as a Saturday boy in the fish market.

He pivoted to work in the education and training sector and eventually accepted voluntary redundancy, which encouraged him to take the leap to set up The Butchers Block.

The business began by solely delivering to restaurants, businesses and people’s homes until it moved to Billing Garden Village nine years ago.

The Butchers Block continued to deliver to those it previously had, as well as opening a shop for the public to visit and collect their orders.

Anthony knew 2025 was the right time to expand and double the premises in size when a nearby unit became available at Billing Garden Village.

Not only do they stock all of the products they previously did as a butchers, but it now operates as a deli and farmshop too – with cheeses, pates, fresh bread, eggs, condiments, fruit and vegetables all available, among a wider variety.

The upgrade took five to six weeks and it reopened to the public at the start of July, when it was immediately met with positive feedback.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo two months on from the big reveal, Anthony said: “It’s been fantastic and has gone better than we anticipated. The customers are over the moon with the one stop shop and it’s gone from strength to strength.”

The biggest selling point, which customers have continually given their positive feedback on, is that everything they want is available under one roof.

Talking about what sets The Butchers Block apart from others offering similar products, Anthony said: “I’ve been established for quite some time. People know what we’re all about and the quality we strive for.”

The founder believes the knowledgeable team, their ability to give advice on recipes, and the quality customer service are key to the business’ success.

Anthony’s proudest achievement over the past couple of months is that The Butchers Block is now the main meat supplier to Northampton Town Football Club.

“I was born and bred in Northampton and I’m a local lad,” said Anthony. “They’re really pleased with it and wanted to support local.”

The high amounts that customers are spending with the business have taken Anthony by surprise, particularly with the current cost of living and economy.

He said: “Money’s tight but the service is there and it makes people feel welcome. We have a loyalty card where they get a stamp when they spend £60 and if they fill the card, they get £60 off.”

The main focus for the business moving forward is Christmas, which Anthony described as the “fun part of the year” in the butchery industry. With order forms and brochures being printed, the team is ploughing ahead to be as prepared as possible.

For more information on The Butchers Block, visit the business’ Facebook page here.