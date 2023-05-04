Northampton businessman recognised by Mayor for 'Outstanding Community Contribution'

Saffron owner Naz Islam was thanked for his services to business and charity in Northampton at a ceremony in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Guildhall.

Naz has raised more than £90,000 for local charities and established a school and orphanage in one of the poorest areas of Bangladesh with the help of his family.

He said: “As a proud Northamptonian, an honour like this is something I never thought would happen to me. It was a very special moment and one I will treasure forever.

Naz Islam receiving his award from the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith

“Although my roots are well-established in Bangladesh, Northampton is very much my home town and I care passionately about its fortunes. It is where I have made my life, raised my family and grown my business. It means the world to me and I am grateful beyond words for this recognition.”

Having left school at the age of 16 he started working in a curry house kitchen and fell in love with the industry, saving up enough money to buy his own restaurant. Saffron has gone on to win multiple awards and was named World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year at last year’s Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Among the guests at the event was British Army Warrant Officer, Ashok Kumar Chauhan MBE, who said: “I am delighted to see Naz getting this well-deserved recognition in his hometown. His commitment to charitable endeavours and helping those less fortunate is clear to see and he is a role model for many in our community.”

Others attending included Professor Adrian Pryce DL from the University of Northampton and Superintendent Rachel Handford of Northamptonshire Police as well as councillors and dignitaries from across the UK.

Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith, added: “I have known Naz for many years and he is someone with Northampton in his heart. He has accomplished many wonderful things in the community and I am always grateful for his support and longstanding commitment to fundraising.”

Naz is a previous winner of the Heart of Northampton award and was last year given an honorary degree from the University of Northampton in recognition of his services to business and community cohesion.

