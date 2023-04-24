Calling all Northamptonshire entrepreneurs, charities, start-ups and businesses, small and large – the new NNBN awards ceremony has been launched.

County-wide membership organisation NNBN has unveiled its latest offer – the Northamptonshire NNBN Awards 2023. There are 12 categories now open to enter, including business and charity of the year, one for start-ups and categories for food and drink, hair and beauty and health and wellbeing.

Simon Cox, the co-founder of NNBN, said: “After successfully running the Kettering Business Awards for the last four years, we’re delighted to be expanding and opening this up to the of Northamptonshire. Northamptonshire is a fantastic county full of enterprising entrepreneurs, established businesses and global brands this year. We’re excited to bring you the NNBN Business Awards to recognise and celebrate innovative, hardworking, and enterprising businesses across the county.”

Simon Cox and Marie Baker, founders of NNBN

Jessica Pilkington, Director of PR and marketing company Pilkington Communications – one of the event sponsors – added: “Awards are a great way to elevate your brand. Being unveiled as a finalist – let alone a winner – means your brand will be promoted very positively. It’s very cost-effective publicity.

“If you ever submit tenders then an award win helps you stand out, plus they are great for staff morale. The simple act of writing your award application can be useful – it gives you a unique opportunity to reflect on your organisation, your team or a recent project. Put simply, entering awards makes good business sense. They can increase sales, boost your profile and exposure, and help you leave the competition in your wake.”

The event sponsors are: Wilson Brown Solicitors, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, North Northamptonshire Council, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.

Picture: (left to right: Kevin Rogers (Wilson Browne Solicitors), Simon Cox (NNBN), Reemesh Patel (Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce), Jessica Pilkington (Pilkington Communications), James Richards (Commsave Credit Union), Sara Homer (Brackmills Business Improvement District), Marie Baker (NNBN and Poppy Design Studio).

Categories now open:

Business of the Year – sponsored by Action Coach Oakham & KetteringBusiness Person of the Year – sponsored by Square Feet Co WorkingCharity of the Year – sponsored by Commsave Credit UnionFood & Drink Business of the Year – sponsored by Groundwork NorthamptonshireTourism Award – sponsored by Discover NorthamptonshireGreen Award – sponsored by North Northamptonshire CouncilHealth and Wellbeing Business of the Year – sponsored by Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID)Start-Up Business of the YearMicro Business of the YearSmall Business of the YearHair and Beauty Business of the YearSpecial Recognition Award

