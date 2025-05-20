Northampton business working with YouTube creators from all over the world given prestigious King’s Award

A business which impressively works with YouTube creators all over the world from their Northampton town centre premises has been given a prestigious King’s Award.

Ziggurat XYZ, located above Phipps Brewery in Kingswell Street, provides tailored talent representation to enable online creators to grow and reach their goals.

The business was founded by Charles Haynes back in August 2016, having worked in the creative industries for most of his career.

Charles previously moved to and worked in Daventry to start a family and with two daughters, he believes his business was a by-product of achieving his other life goals.

“We do what traditional agents do for actors but for YouTube creators,” Charles told the Chronicle & Echo. “We monetise opportunities in areas they are interested in, and we have clients in 12 countries at the moment.”

Ziggurat XYZ has seen global success, with a third of clients in North America and another third scattered across Europe.

The business has 19 staff members and most are based in Northampton. With a strong policy for creating social mobility, it is important to the business to provide opportunities to local students and the community as a whole.

“Behind the job of a YouTuber is a fast growing industry,” said Charles, who reiterated that you do not need to work in a major city to have a piece of the action.

“Most YouTube creators work from their homes and you don’t need to be there. I wanted to raise my children in Northampton and not have to commute.

“The building we are in is owned by three brothers and has unusual office and workshop space. It is a great place for start ups and we have received amazing support over the past five years.”

Charles believes it is the competitive service they provide that sets Ziggurat XYZ apart from similar businesses.

With a breadth of experience in securing quality advertisements, book deals and television features, the business has a good track record of client opportunities – and this has contributed to their growing success.

Ziggurat XYZ was recently granted a King’s Award for International Trade and Charles described this as an “amazing validation of their success”.

He decided it is time to start shouting about their achievements as many people are still unaware that the business operates from Northampton town centre and sees a high level of year-on-year overseas growth.

“When we communicate to overseas clients that we have been to the Palace to collect an award, that has undefeatable value,” Charles concluded.

For more information on Ziggurat XYZ, visit the business’ website here.