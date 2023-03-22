Greencore, based in Moulton Park, Northampton, has fought off stiff international competition to scoop a prestigious RoSPA Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

Greencore won a RoSPA Highly Commended Award in the Food and Drink Manufacturing Industry Sector category, demonstrating its dedication to ensuring its colleagues and site visitors get home safely at the end of every working day.

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK. Now into its 67th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees. The programme recognises organisations’ commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, looking at entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

While most awards are non-competitive – recognising individual organisations’ achievements – competitive awards are presented in 20 industry sectors and for specialist areas of health and safety management.

Lee Hazlewood, Health, Safety and Environment Manager at Northampton said: “This is the highest achievement by the site in 20 years of entering the RoSPA Awards and I’m so proud of the work everyone has put into this fantastic result. Everyone that visits our site should naturally expect to get home safely at the end of every day, and it is important that we have the right processes and culture in place in order to do this.”

Michael Thirlaway, General Manager at Greencore Northampton said: “Greencore is a great, safe place to work, and I would like to thank Lee and all our colleagues for their efforts in promoting and demonstrating an excellent safety culture at Greencore. This success doesn’t happen by chance, and it’s a testimony to the good work and diligence of many people across the whole site.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “Accidents at work and work-related ill health don’t just have huge financial implications or cause major disruption – they significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. That’s why good safety performance deserves to be recognised and rewarded.

“We are thrilled that Greencore has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”