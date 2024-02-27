Northampton business site prioritises sustainable travel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Travel Plan Coordinator role is for five years and is one of the planning conditions for this new development. As part of this role, GO Travel Solutions will develop and promote a range of travel initiatives for staff that work at Brackmills Gateway. This will focus on staff commuting to help reduce the cost of their travel, lessen their carbon footprint, and support healthier travel options through more walking, cycling and scooting. In addition, the transport consultancy will undertake travel surveys, using the data to help develop further initiatives to support sustainable travel in partnership with the local transport authority, West Northamptonshire Council.

CBRE are the managing agent for Brackmills Gateway. Mark Handford-Jones, Director from CBRE said “We are committed to sustainability as part of our Net Zero commitment and creating great workplaces for our occupiers. Having GO Travel Solutions engaged with their expertise will support us in this mission. Their values around sustainable transport resonate with our own”

