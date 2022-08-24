Northampton business owner wins national Young Entrepreneur of the Year award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton business owner has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the national Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards.

Greta McDonald, 27, founded the Sweet Lounge, in Brixworth, back in 2014, as she knew there was a better alternative waiting to be discovered to what was available on the sweet shelves.

She said: “It feels amazing to have been selected as it was tough competition. I didn’t expect it at all.”

Two of the important parts of the business’ ethos is the products are vegan, and the packaging contains no plastic - something Greta was disappointed that no sweet brands had endeavoured to do.

“It’s great to work on something you genuinely feel passionate about,” said the founder.

Greta says she enjoys being a business owner as “everyday is different”, and despite there being “ups and downs, hitting milestones makes the journey worth it”.

She hopes the Sweet Lounge sends out the message of the harmfulness of gelatin - an ingredient used in the majority of sweets.

Gelatin is a protein made by boiling animal skin, tendons and ligaments with water, and Greta said: “Vegan alternatives eliminate animals from the process, making it cleaner and better.”

Another important aspect of the Sweet Lounge is championing the women who work there, to support equality in the workplace.

Greta has a workforce that is half female and half male, and says “a good balance is important”.