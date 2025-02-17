Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton business owner is under investigation for allegedly issuing fake fire safety certificates for high-rise flats, with the company’s boss accused of stealing another engineer’s credentials and signature.

Tri Fire Ltd, a fire safety company based in Wellingborough Road in Northampton, is under investigation after concerns were raised about the validity of fire safety certificates for high-rise flats.

These certificates, known as EWS1 forms, assess the fire risk of buildings, including cladding and structural safety, and have become critical for property transactions following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

Director of the company Adam Kiziak has been accused of signing off flawed EWS1 assessments.

The firm, Tri Fire Ltd, is based at 310 Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

According to the BBC, Mr Kiziak has been accused of using another engineer’s signature and credentials without permission to sign off the fire safety certificates.

Mr Kiziak has been contacted for comment.

The BBC also reports that lenders, including NatWest and Nationwide, are now withdrawing mortgage offers to people hoping to buy flats with fire safety certificates issued by Mr Kiziak’s company.

The Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) confirmed that an investigation was launched into Mr Kiziak’s conduct regarding the EWS1 forms.

As a result, his IFE membership and registration with the Engineering Council were suspended in November 2024 for breaches of the code of conduct.

In a statement, the IFE said: “The reporting regarding the activities of Adam Kiziak has understandably led to widespread concerns. The IFE empathise with individuals facing difficulties in buying and selling properties subject to the EWS1 regime, and recognise the added uncertainties presented to buyers, sellers, and lenders when the quality of EWS1 assessments is questioned.

“IFE urge Tri Fire Ltd to promptly resolve the issues raised by consumers concerning EWS1 assessments conducted by Mr Kiziak and engage with mortgage lenders as part of this.

“IFE is committed to ensuring that the public are informed on the circumstances leading to the suspension of Mr Kiziak’s IFE membership and professional registration with the Engineering Council. The IFE can confirm that an investigation was conducted in accordance with its disciplinary process following complaints regarding Mr Kiziak’s conduct in relation to the completion of EWS1 assessments.

“In November 2024 the IFE published the outcome of its investigation, confirming the suspension of Mr Kiziak’s IFE membership and Engineering Council Registration for breaches of the code of conduct. These breaches are detailed on the IFE website where we publish all member sanctions.

“We can also confirm that Mr Kiziak’s membership and registration remain suspended indefinitely while further recent complaints are being investigated, including those reported in the media. We understand the importance of timely information; however, to safeguard against jeopardising any possible civil or criminal investigations, we are currently unable to comment further.”

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) also issued a statement, acknowledging the issues surrounding Mr Kiziak and Tri Fire.

In a statement, the RICS said: “We are aware of consumer issues relating to Adam Kiziak, who has been expelled from IFE. We are glad that action has been taken on the allegations raised, and have sympathy for those affected.

“RICS recommends that any consumers with concerns should contact IFE, and where appropriate appoint an independent regulated professional for advice on their EWS1 forms. Further information on the minimum qualifications and experience required of professionals in connection with EWS1 Forms is available on the RICS website.

“We are urgently consulting with industry on the circumstances that led to this situation to understand whether further action is needed, although it should be noted that we do not have evidence of a systematic failure. RICS members providing advice involving buildings with an EWS1 form signed by Adam Kiziak / Tri Fire are recommended to seek lender/client instructions as to how to proceed.”