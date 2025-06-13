A Northampton business owner is proud to offer the “best ever” Italian food hampers to locals across the town, and has even seen national success up and down the country.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hample Italian Hampers, launched at the end of 2022, was founded by Adriana Staniscia who has more than a decade of experience specialising in Italian food.

The business shares a space with popular sandwich shop Spread and Nova Aesthetics & Beauty in Adnitt Road, which has proved a success over the past two-and-a-half years for Adriana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With any business in its first five years, you don’t realise how much busier you are going to get,” Adriana told the Chronicle & Echo. “This keeps establishing itself even more.

Hample Italian Hampers, launched at the end of 2022, was founded by Adriana Staniscia who has more than a decade of experience specialising in Italian food.

“The next big event is Father’s Day and it will be a good measure to compare to last year. I use big events to measure growth year on year.”

Adriana described Hample Italian Hampers as a business that is accessible to the local people of Northampton, through collections from Adnitt Road and personal deliveries. The hampers are also available for nationwide postal delivery up and down the country.

Customers often like to send hampers to people in different areas, and corporate businesses remain a substantial part of trade for Hample Italian Hampers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hampers are the best ever,” said Adriana. “They contain real Italian food and brands. I slice, vacuum pack and label all the cured meats, fresh cheese, antipasti and olives. You wouldn’t get that in other hampers from faceless brands.

Customers often like to send hampers to people in different areas, and corporate businesses remain a substantial part of trade for Hample Italian Hampers.

“I make all the hampers myself, and the customers choose the style and price. The person might have a sweet tooth or like spicy food, and we can make it bespoke and exactly how they want it.”

Adriana offers sleek boxes to contain the contents of each hamper, which are light, sophisticated and easy to post. She warns that baskets often ramp up the price of other hampers available, and she ensures the food offering is of the highest quality.

When asked what she believes her customers like most about her offering, Adriana said: “It’s nice to talk to somebody directly, who has been doing this for years. That isn’t something you get with every business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business owner is proud of the level of care that she puts into her products, and says her grazing options that are ready to eat are among the most popular.

Vegan and gluten-free options have resulted in lots of return business, and people who receive a hamper often order one for others. “That’s the best feedback you can have,” said Adriana.

The founder remains happy and appreciative for every order she receives, and was pleased to create a hamper for the owner of Doc Martens since she launched Hample.

As well as the fact that recipients are typically “blown away” to receive a hamper, Adriana is most proud of the synergy of the three businesses located in Adnitt Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are helpful and caring to each other’s businesses,” said Adriana. “We delight in each other’s successes.”

For more information on Hample Italian Hampers, you can visit the business’ Instagram page here.