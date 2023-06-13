Northampton business owner/ author receives freedom of the City of London

It’s fair to say that Paul Michael Campbell is a man of many talents. Over the past 23 years he has become one of the town’s most prominent property professionals, launching his career in property law, before making the switch to estate agency with Strada Real Estate. He is also a qualified mortgage adviser and development consultant, brokering some of the largest real estate deals in Northampton’s recent history, including the sale of the iconic ‘Hawkins Shoe Factory’ on Overstone Road, which is currently being converted into 89 luxury apartments by award-winning builders The OEH Group, under their construction wing, S&R Northants.

In November 2022, following the launch of his own agency ‘Strada Real Estate’ on the prestigious St Giles Street, Paul was honoured to be awarded the ‘Freedom of the City of London’ in recognition of his professional achievements.

Although he was born in London, Paul has lived in Northampton for most of his life, and is a huge ambassador for the town. The Strada ethos is to not just sell houses, but also sell the features and benefits of the region. They actively engage with many local businesses to promote their products and services to home movers, and strive to highlight everything the area has to offer.

However, it was Paul’s hidden talent as a writer which saw his first fictional novel ‘The Devil’s Tea Party’, professionally published by global publishing company, Austin MaCauley in December last year.

The steamy and suspenseful psychological thriller is set in New York City is receiving rave reviews, and has been described as ‘50 Shades’ meets ‘Seven’. Currently available on Amazon, as well as major on-line distributors including WH Smith, Waterstones and Gardners, the Devil’s Tea Party is already building a worldwide fan base.

Paul was excited to tell us that he has not ruled out the idea of writing a novel set in Northamptonshire on his next project.

