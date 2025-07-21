Northampton business leads national drive to support pet businesses

A new Northampton based business, the Animal Focused Alliance, is already making a significant national impact just months after its launch—by securing two Primary Authority Partnerships to support pet care businesses across the UK.

Based locally and founded by animal welfare advocate Vicky Skinner, the Alliance has now signed agreements with Monmouthshire County Council (covering Wales) and, most recently, the City of London Corporation. These partnerships mean the Alliance can now provide official, legally backed guidance to pet businesses across most of the UK.

The Alliance supports businesses licensed under the Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) Regulations, including dog boarders, catteries, daycares, those offering animal encounters, and more.

Licensing laws are vital for ensuring animal welfare but many small businesses struggle with confusion or inconsistent inspections. That’s where the Alliance is stepping in.

Animal Focused Alliance founder, Vicky Skinner displaying the Primary Authority partnership logo.

“We’ve created the Alliance to make it easier for pet professionals to meet and exceed legal requirements, while prioritising animal welfare,” says founder Vicky Skinner. “Primary Authority status means we can now give our members assured advice that must be respected by councils across the country. That brings clarity and confidence, and helps raise the bar.”

The newly confirmed partnership with the City of London Corporation allows the Alliance to support members in England with officially recognised advice on licensing and animal activity regulations.

Susie Pritchard from the City of London said: “We are delighted to have agreed a new Primary Authority Partnership with Animal Focused Alliance. This partnership allows us to support members by promoting better regulation and providing consistent advice on all matters relating to animal activity licensing.”

The Alliance’s impact is timely. In Wales, the government has committed to reviewing regulation around pet grooming and animal sanctuaries, areas that currently fall outside formal licensing rules.

With national change on the horizon, the Alliance is helping ensure local pet professionals are supported with up-to-date guidance, regular training, and access to expert knowledge, before they’re caught out by regulatory shifts.

With over 20 years of combined experience in education, licensing, and companion animal welfare, the team behind the Alliance is passionate about improving standards, not just ticking boxes. “We’re proud to be a local business making a big difference for animals and those who care for them,” says Vicky. “This is about making welfare easier, clearer, and achievable and while our Primary Authority partnership is a huge bonus for licensed members we are here for all pet business, from dog walkers to pet sitters”.